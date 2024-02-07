MÖTLEY CRÜE To Headline The Iowa State Fair Grandstand With Special Guest POP EVIL

Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock world for more than 40 years and will now bring their legendary live show to the Iowa State Fair for the first time ever on August 14, 2024. It is the band's second show announcement for 2024.

The Crüe will perform with special guest Pop Evil on Wednesday, August 14, at 8 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 AM iowastatefair.org.

Mötley Crüe recently announced they will kick off the 2024 North Dakota State Fair on Friday, July 19. Tickets are on sale in March.