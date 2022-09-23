MÖTLEY CRÜE With JOHN CORABI "Was A Better Band Than They Had Been Before," Says QUIET RIOT / TYPE O NEGATIVE Drummer JOHNNY KELLY; Video

Former Type O Negative and current Quiet Riot drummer, Johnny Kelly, recently discussed Type O Negative’s tour with Mötley Crüe in 1994 in support of their self-titled release with his Quiet Riot bandmate, Jizzy Pearl, on Jizzy’s YouTube channel, JPearlTV.

"The Mötley tour at that time was great for us (Type O Negative), not so much for them (Mötley Crüe)," states Kelly. “But that version of Mötley with Corabi was a better band then they had been before.”

Adds Pearl: “I think at that point they were trying to shake off the 80’s hair metal thing and Type O added an element of credibility."

Watch the interview below:

(Photo - Mick Hudson)