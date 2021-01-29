MOTÖRHEAD Ace Of Spades, AC/DC Highway To Hell Funko Pops! Coming Soon

Funko has unveiled two new Funko Pops! as part of their Album series. The two new additions to the Funko! Album series follow records from Black Sabbath, Queen, and Linkin Park amongst others.

Motörhead’s Ace Of Spades features Lemmy from their classic 1980 album. A description reads: “Release your inner rocker and celebrate the timeless album from rock legends, Motörhead! Labelled as its most commercially successful album; this is going to be a massive hit amongst fans, so don’t miss out on your chance to grab this latest Pop! Albums drop and give it centre stage in your growing collections!” Preorder here.

AC/DC’s legendary 1979 record Highway To Hell is immortalized with Angus Young in his devilish outfit. This is already the second AC/DC album to be part of Funko!'s Album series, with Back In Black being featured earlier. A description reads: “Up next for Pop! Albums, it is of course rock icons AC/DC with their fifth international studio album Highway To Hell. Featuring an unmistakable Pop! Vinyl figure of legendary lead guitarist Angus Young in his signature school uniform attire, this is one drop you rockers do not want to miss out on!” Preorder here.