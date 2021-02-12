MOTÖRHEAD And Global Merchandising Services Join With Alt Smokes For New Ace Of Spades Hempettes Line

Global Merchandising Services and Alt Smokes have collaborated to commemorate and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Motörhead's Ace Of Spades album with a new line of hempettes, a traditional, smokable way to ingest CBD with hemp grown in the United States.

Alt Smokes is thrilled to present custom Ace Of Spades hempettes, available now. The 100% premium hemp flower product is available in both 20-count packs and 10-pack cartons, each with custom Motörhead graphics.

"We are proud to be a part of the Motörhead crew celebrating the Ace of Spades 40-year anniversary and bringing you a premium smoke," says Alt Smokes CEO Bryan Wyka.

The Motörhead x Alt Smokes hempettes are now available for order by the pack or carton here. They will also be available in smoke-shops and other locations nationwide in 2021.