MOTÖRHEAD Cycling Attire From Milltag Available For Pre-Order

Cyclewear studio Milltag has introduced an official, authorzied line of Motörhead cycling attire.

"With song titles like 'Iron Horse', 'White Line Fever' and 'Keep Us On the Road', is there better motivational ride music? We felt it was only right the band made a kit for all things two wheeled," reads a statement from Milltag. "Featuring the famous ‘War Pig’ logo, the collection includes a jersey, cap and snood that are more metal than most bikes."

Pre-orders are currently being accepted - only until March 5 - at this location, with delivery expected in May.

The Motörhead / Milltag cycling jersey features:

• Club fit

• Anti-bacterial and active wicking Carbonmesh

• Lightweight Stretchfit short sleeves for increased aerodynamics

• Full length hidden zip

• Silicone gripper strip at hem

• Three rear pockets with hidden zipped valuables pocket

• Reflective strip under pockets

• Flat-lock seams for comfort

For further details, visit Milltag Cycle Wear on Facebook.





