MOTÖRHEAD Explains Why Live Version Of "The Chase Is Better Than The Catch" From 40th Anniversary Edition Of Ace Of Spades Cuts Out - "The Tape Ran Out"

In October 2020, Motörhead celebrated the 40th anniversary of their legendary album, Ace Of Spades, by releasing deluxe editions of the ground-breaking, history-making effort. There were hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring a previously unheard concert from the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour, the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. Also, the album was released as an ultimate fan, collector edition Ace Of Spades box set, containing a bevy of era-specific treasures and some 42 previously unreleased tracks!

Some fans have been asking why the live version of "The Chase Is Better Than The Catch" from the Live In Whitla Hall, Belfast 1980 gig included in #aceofspades40, cuts out and in again? The answer, according to Motörhead: "Well, this was originally recorded on cassette from the sound desk and it was during this song that the tape ran out and had to be turned over. We left it in as it we thought it was authentic and happened all the time in the 1980s! Don’t you just love old tapes?" Listen for yourself:

The Ace Of Spades Deluxe box set contains:

- The Ace Of Spades album, half-speed mastered and created from the original master tapes.

- Two double-live albums of previously unheard concerts from the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour.

- A Fistful Of Instrumentals : A 10” EP of previously unreleased, instrumental tracks from 1980.

- The Good, The Broke & The Ugly. A double album of B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks.

- Ace On Your Screens: A DVD compilation of rare TV appearances from 1980-81, a live concert from 1981 and a 5.1 audio mix of the original album.

- The Ace Of Spades story. A 40 page book telling the story of Ace Of Spades through previously unpublished interviews with the people that were there. Includes never before seen photos and memorabilia.

- The Ace Up Your Sleeve tour programme

- The Motörhead Rock Commando comic.

- A set of 5 poker dice that can be played on the game board inside the box set lid.

- All encased in a classic Wild West dynamite box.

- A limited edition 7" reproduction of the Dutch Ace Of Spades, with a previously unreleased instrumental version on Side B (while stocks last).