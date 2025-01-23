MOTÖRHEAD Launch Their 50th Year With Key "Motörhead For Life" Events; Official Video Released For "Louie Louie" Top Of The Pops Performance

Motörhead, the multi-generational soundtrack and lifestyle for millions worldwide, will celebrate their 50th year in 2025, and in honour of this historic milestone, a series of releases and events will take place throughout the year.

Having played live to millions of fans, and sold over 25 million albums in their career, the Grammy-Award winning Motörhead are as popular as ever as their golden jubilee commences. In 2024, the band enjoyed a brand new UK top 10 single in October with “Lawman”, racked up over 320 million streams globally, numbered 20 million listeners on Spotify, and garnered over 112 million views on YouTube. And starting with a very special release to be announced in May, the year 2025 will be a celebration that confirms Motörhead is For Life and Lemmy is Forever.

“It’s incredible to know that our music, and all it stands for, continues to resonate with so many people,” says guitarist Phil Campbell, “of course we’re enormously grateful to still be appreciated like we are, and truthfully, the music remains as vital and important as ever because there’s a unique energy and honesty to it that we will all always need.”

“It’s a remarkable story, the connection we have with our fans can only be described as family and it’s so exciting to see the family still growing,” says Mikkey Dee, “But it also makes sense, because people know who we are and what the music is about. Motörhead has always stood for doing it OUR way, it’s timeless, and continues to inspire people to take that path.”

Kicking off the celebrations will be special 50th anniversary, limited vinyl editions of Motörhead’s breakthrough albums; Overkill, Bomber and Ace Of Spades. These are all cut as half speed masters, pressed as special colour configurations and all include an exclusive poster and released on February 28. Pre-order here.

Then on May 8t, International Motörhead Day, a very special Lemmy Forever ashes event will take place - the unveiling of a Lemmy statue in his birthplace of Stoke-On-Trent. The sculptor of the piece is renowned British artist Andy Edwards (who has previously done statues of The Beatles, Bob Marley, and The Bee Gees among others), and Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell will place the ashes and lead the celebrations.

"This new statue of Lem is special, not just because I share the same birthplace as him or because of how much he personally means to me, but because it’s so important to have a permanent international landmark celebrating him where he was born,” says Edwards. “Lemmy gave me joy, confidence in myself, and energy, and he’s also an avatar of the original spirit and power of Rock n Roll. I really hope it will become a meeting place for people from all over the world to take the journey to.”

“To be able to see Lemmy further immortalized in his place of birth by Andy’s amazing statue is a huge deal,” says manager Todd Singerman. “This man left the building 10 years ago, yet he remains not only with us, but is even more popular than ever. It’s because Lemmy stood for honesty, integrity, inclusion, and making the greatest, loudest rock’n’roll possible. Let’s face it, there is only one Lemmy and the world continues to celebrate him and his music loudly and proudly.”

To whet your appetite for a year of Motörhead celebrations, you can now watch a new, HD version of their first ever TV performance from October 25, 1978 on the BBC’s flagship Top Of The Pops show, performing "Louie, Louie":

There will be plenty of other celebrations happening throughout the year, so keep your eyes and ears peeled... and remember... THE ONLY WAY TO FEEL THE NOISE IS WHEN IT’S GOOD AND LOUD! MOTÖRHEAD FOR LIFE - LEMMY FOREVER

