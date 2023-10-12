MOTÖRHEAD Release "One Track Mind" (Live At Hull City Hall) Video

Motörhead have released the new video, "One Track Mind" (Live At Hull City Hall), filmed on June 22,1983 and featured on the upcoming 40th anniversary editions of the band's Another Perfect Day album. Watch below:

Always the most controversial album in Motörhead’s catalogue, Another Perfect Day was up against it from the start. After former Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson replaced Fast Eddie Clarke, the band’s sixth studio album presented what Lemmy called a more “musical” approach, the classic line-up’s full-tilt ferocity harnessed to more traditional guitar rock tropes enhanced by carefully crafted production.

In 1983, it was initially startling to hear Lemmy and Phil’s patent hell-bound express draped in Robbo’s effects-laden multi-storey guitar overdubs instead of getting hot-wired by Eddie’s deceptively complex thermonuclear blues riffs and embellishments. Following the likewise lambasted Iron Fist and its reappraisal, Another Perfect Day stands before us forty years on from the turbulent time that spawned it as an inevitably divisive one-off chapter in Motörhead’s chaotic early history.

Forty years on, Another Perfect Day holds its own as this most surreal detour in Motörhead’s early roller coaster, deserving its reappraisal away from the heat of the moment when the classic lineup dissolved and Robbo joined the band.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this sixth record in the Motörhead album arsenal, it is being presented in new deluxe editions. There will be hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring an amplifier blowing remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and a previously unreleased, full concert recorded at Hull City Hall on 22nd June 1983, plus the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. There’s also a limited edition, blue and black swirl of the original standalone album.

See below for full details of the Another Perfect Day releases and be sure to visit iMotorhead.com for news and updates.

Due for release on October 27, A video for a previously unreleased demo version of "Climber" (aka "Shine") can be found below.

Tracklisting:

Original Another Perfect Day Album:

"Back At The Funny Farm"

"Shine"

"Dancing On Your Grave"

"Rock It"

"One Track Mind"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Off To War"

"I Got Mine"

"Tales Of Glory"

"Die You Bastard"

CD & Digital Bonus Tracks:

"Turn You Round Again" ("I Got Mine" B-Side)

"Hoochie Coochie Man" (Live, "Shine" B-Side)

"(Don't Need) Religion" (Live, "Shine" B-Side)

"Climber" (Demo)

"Fast One" (Demo)

"Chinese" (Demo)

"Climber" (Instrumental Demo)

Live At Hull City Hall, June 22,1983 (Previously Unreleased):

"Back At The Funny Farm"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Shoot You In The Back"

"Marching Off To War"

"Iron Horse / Born To Lose"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Hoochie Coochie Man"

"(Don't Need) Religion"

"One Track Mind"

"Go To Hell"

"America"

"Shine"

"Dancing On Your Grave"

"Rock It"

"Bite The Bullet"

"The Chase Is Better Than The Catch"

(Photo - Allan Ballard)