MOTÖRHEAD - Rock Candy Mag Presents One Of "FAST" EDDIE CALRKE's Last-Ever Interviews, Together With Co-Producer WILL REID DICK’s Unique ‘Eyewitness’ Perspective On The Iron Fist Album

A few short months before his untimely death in January of 2018, Motörhead guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke gave one of his most revealing interviews ever to Rock Candy Mag editor HoJo. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Motörhead’s fifth studio album, Iron Fist, Rock Candy Mag brings you the whole of that interview, covering every aspect of Eddie’s life and career in rock.

Over the course of a two-hour conversation, Eddie spoke openly and honestly about all aspects of his long journey in rock. Explaining how he joined Motörhead, Clarke said, “Phil Taylor phoned me up and said, ‘Do you fancy playing in my band?’ I wasn’t doing anything, so I said I’d consider anything just to play. Phil told me he was in a group called Motörhead. I’d heard about Motörhead because there’d been a piece about them in a national newspaper with that famous quote, ‘If we move in next door to you, your lawn will die.’ I decided to give it a go.”

Eddie was perfectly aware that the band he had joined had a fearsome reputation…

“Motörhead had the ‘we don’t give a sh*t’ attitude and that made everybody scared of us,” he explained. “All they saw was leather jackets, studs, long hair, and bad language.”

Eddie also addressed the painful loss of Lemmy and Phil in 2015 and the legacy the Three Amigos have left behind.

“I always thought we had unfinished business,” he explained. “They were my greatest friends and everything I ever got in my life came out of Motörhead; it was all thanks to those six years. I still get people coming up to me all the time saying the best thing ever was Motörhead.”

In addition to the 12-page Eddie Clarke feature, issue 34 of Rock Candy Mag also includes an exclusive interview with Iron Fist co-producer Will Reid Dick, offering a fascinating new perspective on the recording of the album.

