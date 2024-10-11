MOTÖRHEAD's Bomber: The Demos 10" EP Available Now; Three New Visualizers Streaming

Motörhead have released Bomber: The Demos 10" EP, and you can find visualizer for all three track from the EP, below.

"The mighty Bomber turns 45 this year and to celebrate we’re releasing this limited edition blue vinyl 10” EP which contains three previously unreleased demos from the album," states a previous message from Motörhead. "It’s out on 11th October and is exclusive to the official Motörhead store along with special anniversary merch bundles."

Order here.

Motörhead’s Bomber should need little introduction. Featuring the classic lineup of Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke and Philthy, the fan favourite helped cement them as one of the definitive bands in heavy metal/rock and influencing many more.

On the 45th anniversary of this iconic record, there’s now even more to enjoy with the discovery of a handful of ‘lost’ demos from the Bomber sessions. Featuring favourite "Dead Men Tell No Tales" alongside "Lawman" and "Alligator" (which would become "All The Aces"), it’s a fascinating insight of their evolution into the well-loved tracks they became.

The Bomber Demos - now available on a blue 10” vinyl along with a re-imagined illustration of the classic Heinkel He 111 bomber from the original cover.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Lawman"

Side B:

"Alligator"

"Dead Men Tell No Tales"