MOTÖRHEAD X Hillrock – Limited Batch of Cask Strength Bourbon To Be Released

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Ace of Spades, MOTÖRHEAD are releasing a limited batch of cask strength bourbon in collaboration with Global Brews and the award winning Hillrock distillery.

The release is limited to 1100 bottles, each bottle is hand numbered and comes packed in a bespoke Ace of Spades gift box.

About the bourbon: A lush and velvety expression of Hillrock’s Solera Aged Bourbon amplified by this undiluted proof. Specially selected for its delicate balance of proof and flavor, as well as its incredibly long finish. A truly decanter worthy bottling. Cask #1 was bottled at 115.6ᵒ and limited to 599 bottles, ABV of 57.8%. Cask #2 was bottled at 115.3ᵒ and limited to 623 bottles, ABV 57.65%.

About Hillrock: Hillrock Distillery is one of the few “field-to-glass” whiskey producers in the world. Based in historic Hudson Valley they are the first U.S. distillery since Prohibition to floor malt and hand craft whiskey on site from estate-grown grain. To date, Hillrock has won over 80 gold medals in major competitions and has established an outstanding reputation for premium quality and innovation.

Available for a limited time at this location.