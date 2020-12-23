MOUNTAIN Legend LESLIE WEST Dead At 75

Leslie West, the legendary guitarist who was a founding member and co-lead vocalist of the hard rock band Mountain, has passed away at 75 years of age.

The sad news was was confirmed by Dean Guitars, who said: "With a heavy heart, we are saddened to hear about the passing of #Dean Artist and part of the Dean family, Leslie West. Legendary and one of a kind. Rest In Peace."

Earlier this week, Leslie's brother, Larry West Weinstein, took to social media to share the news that his brother was not doing well, that his heart had given out and he was on a ventilator. Leslie's wife, Jenni, was by his side.

R.I.P.

(Photo - Justin Borucki)