MR. BIG - BILLY SHEEHAN Unboxes 30th Anniversary Edition Of Lean Into It

Watch Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan unboxing the Lean Into It (30th Anniversary) MQA-CD and hear his stories about the classic album. Order your copy at this location.

Mr. Big, comprised of Eric Martin (vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass), and Pat Torpey (drums), had a #1 single in 12 countries - including The United States, Australia, Canada, Germany and New Zealand - with "To Be With You", which appeared on the 1991 album, Lean Into It.

Check out Mr. Big performing "To Be With You" live in Tokyo, Japan in 1991:

The original video for "To Be With You", which has been viewed over 76 million times on YouTube, can be seen below.

Lean Into It 30th Anniversary Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy" (The Electric Drill Song) - 2021 Remastered

"Alive and Kickin'" - 2021 Remastered

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind" - 2021 Remastered

"CDFF-Lucky This Time" - 2021 Remastered

"Voodoo Kiss" - 2021 Remastered

"Never Say Never" [2010 Remastered Version]

"Just Take My Heart" - 2021 Remastered

"My Kinda Woman" - 2021 Remastered

"A Little Too Loose" - 2021 Remastered

"Road To Ruin" - 2021 Remastered

"To Be With Yo"u - 2021 Remastered

Disc 2

"Stop Messing Around"

"Wild Wild Women"

"Just Take My Heart" (acoustic)

"Shadows"

"Strike Like Lightning"

"Love Makes You Strong"

"Alive And Kickin'" (early version)

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind" (early version)

"To Be With You" (reggae version)

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy" (The Electric Drill Song) (minus guitar version)

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind" (minus guitar version)

"Love Makes You Strong" (minus bass version)

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy" (The Electric Drill Song) (minus bass version)