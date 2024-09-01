MR. BIG Drummer NICK D'VIRGILIO Shares New "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" Podcast Episode Featuring MARK DALY & THE RAVENS

Mr. Big drummer Nick D'Virgilio has shared a new episode of his "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" podcast. Check it out below.

"I’m thrilled to introduce my guest for this episode of the podcast: Mark Daly and his band, The Ravens. The Ravens are Jack Ross on bass, James Brown on lead guitar, Danny Laverde on drums, and Cillian Plummer on rhythm guitar. Earlier this year, Mark and the guys hit the road with Mr. Big, and I had the pleasure of catching their electrifying performances every night. Their shows were fantastic, and it was a privilege to get to know them.

Mark and the band were kind enough to sit down with me for an insightful chat about the musician’s life, just before one of their shows. I really appreciate their generosity in taking the time to share their experiences and perspectives.

Mark has been diligently crafting his career through relentless touring and record releases, continually building his brand. Witnessing their dedication and commitment to delivering top-notch performances was truly inspiring. This autumn, Mark and The Ravens will be hitting the road again, this time supporting Richie Kotzen across the USA. Check out the link below for tour dates—you won’t want to miss it!

Thank you for tuning in to the podcast. Cheers!"