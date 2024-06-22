MR. BIG Drummer NICK D'VIRGILIO Shares New "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" Podcast Episode Featuring Special Guest BILLY SHEEHAN (Video)

Mr. Big drummer Nick D'Virgilio has shared a new episode of his "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" podcast. Check it out below.

Nick: "I am excited to bring you episode 2 of this podcast because we now get started talking to guests and in this episode, I sit down with a legend in rock and roll, Billy Sheehan. It helps that I am in the band Mr. Big because I get to hang out with Billy almost every day on the road, and finding a time to record this podcast was not too difficult.

Billy has done just about everything there is to do in the music business. From his early days back in Buffalo, New York with his band Talas, being in David Lee Roth's first band right after he left Van Halen, to starting Mr. Big and having a #1 hit record. Plus, fantastic other bands like The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo, Niacin, and more. He has thousands of gigs under his belt, he has toured the world many times, he's made tons of records, and recorded for tons of artists, he is an educator and a real student of the craft. Nobody plays the bass like Billy Sheehan and he knows what it takes to make a life in music."

Nick D'Virgilio will miss most of the upcoming European / UK leg of the band's The BIG Finish! Tour due to commitments with his other band, Big Big Train. D'Virgilio will be temporarily replaced by Edu Cominato, a drummer from São Paulo, Brazil who has previously played with Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and singer Eric Martin, as well as Jeff Scott Soto and Geoff Tate, amongst others.

This past Friday, June 14th, Mr. Big released the following statement via social media: "As we prepare to hit the road for another EU / UK leg of our The BIG Finish! Tour, drummer Nick D'Virgilio, due to commitments with his band Big Big Train, is unable to be with us the first part of the run. He will rejoin us for the final week — August 13th onward. In Nick's absence, we are excited to announce that Brazilian drummer, Edu Cominato, will fill in and rock with us July 13 - August 13!"

Confirmed dates for the European / UK leg of Mr. Big's The BIG Finish! Tour are as listed:

Mr. Big have announced the July 12th release of their tenth studio album, appropriately titled Ten. They have shared the official video for their new single, "Good Luck Trying", which can be viewed below.

You can pre-order the album in various configurations here.

The tenth studio album from Mr. Big (Eric Martin - Vocals, Billy Sheehan - Bass, Paul Gilbert - Guitar and Nick D’Virgilio - Drums) features 11 new original tracks written by Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Andre Pessis and Tony Fanucci. This album is produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big.

The Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl LP comes with an A2 band poster, available in only 1,000 pieces.

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

"Up On You"