MR. BIG - Previously Unreleased Pro-Shot Footage Of ERIC MARTIN Performing "Just Take My Heart" With ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Posted

Primal Fear bassist and Rock Meets Classic master of ceremonies Mat Sinner has posted a new video clip along with the following message:

"Hope you had a great Xmas, stay safe guys! Here's some great unreleased footage of Eric Martin and RMC - check out the full video..."

The footage was shot on March 27th, 2015 in Regensburg, Germany at the Donau Arena. The song is taken from Mr. Big’s 1991 hit album. Lean Into It.

Rock Meets Classic recently confirmed Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider for the 2021 run of the annual tour. Snider will perform a Best Of Twisted Sister set for the duration of the tour.

Rock Meets Classic also confirmed that Europe frontman Joey Tempest will return as the headliner for the annual tour in 2021. This will be Tempest's second time with Rock Meets Classic, having headlined the 2016 run. Mike Tramp (White Lion), Midge Ure (Ultravox, Thin Lizzy) and Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black) have also been confirmed.

Below is the curent tour schedule for RMC 2021.

Snider previously performed with Rock Meets Classic with a special one-off set at Wacken Open Air 2015. Check out pro-shot footage below.