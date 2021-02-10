MR. BIG - Raw Like Sushi Mega Edition - Revive 2017: Japan Tour Official Bootleg 18 CD Box Set To Be Released This Month

During an interview with Sonic Perspectives, Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin offered some details on a new live set, Raw Like Sushi Mega Edition - Revive 2017: 2017 Japan Tour Official Bootleg Box, that is on the horizon. It is slated for a February 26th release date.

Martin: "A couple of months ago, I got an e-mail from our record company in Japan saying that they recorded all nine concerts - Pat Torpey's last shows, as well, in Japan - but all nine concerts in Japan. I even called Michelle Sabolchick, who's our sound engineer, and has been for the last 10 years - live sound - and I go, 'Did you see any Pro Tools equipment? You're front of the house. Did they record?' And she goes, 'Nobody was recording around me.' And I'm, like, 'How did you guys do that? We didn't even sign off on it or anything. I didn't realize this, but they kind of did it every year that we were there; I just never knew it. And they did it on the monitor board. So they have the monitor mix of all nine concerts."

"That being said, they mixed it, and what it is is nine shows, a lot of the same songs, different energy in different cities, and there's about three or four shows that have a medley of songs that we never freakin' play live; switching instruments and that kind of thing, if you've ever seen a MR. BIG concert. It's pretty good. I'm glad that they captured it, and I'm glad I didn't know about it because if I knew about it, I'd get all scared."

An overview of the package from Japan's WHD Entertainment is below:

"Japanese 18 CD set. Mr. Big release the complete collection of their performances in their Japan tour in 2017. Features all the nine concerts from their tour in Japan, which took place between September and October 2017. Cardboard sleeve packaging.

*Only the Budokan show is supplemented by another sound source because the data after the middle of the latter half of the show "1992" is missing.

*All performances are multitrack recordings. Some parts have noise from the sound source."

