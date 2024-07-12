MR. BIG Share New Single And Visualizer "Right Outta Here"; Ten Album Out Now

Today sees the release of Ten, the new studio album from Mr. Big. To celebrate the release, the band shares a new single, "Right Outta Here", accompanied by a visualizer video. Watch below:

The new album, available everywhere via Frontiers Music Srl, was produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big. In a tribute to their late drummer Pat Torpey, Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, and bassist Billy Sheehan have enlisted the exceptional talents of Nick D'Virgilio on drums.

While in their final tour - The BIG Finish - Mr. Big, inspired by the legions of fans that shared in their goodbye over the past year, wanted to say a final farewell with the undertaking of a brand-new studio album. Culminating over three decades of musical partnership, Martin, Gilbert, and Sheehan, with the help of D’Virgilio, ignite their spark once more and take fresh form with the new album, Ten.

Eric Martin comments on Ten: “This new album doesn't copy anything from the 9 previous studio records it's all new stuff from scratch.. this is raw, unadulterated riff rock and blues with all the Mr. Big trimmings.”

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

"Good Luck Trying" lyric video:

"Up On You" video:

Drummer Nick D'Virgilio will miss most of the upcoming European / UK leg of Mr. Big's The BIG Finish! Tour due to commitments with his other band, Big Big Train. D'Virgilio will be temporarily replaced by Edu Cominato, a drummer from São Paulo, Brazil who has previously played with Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and singer Eric Martin, as well as Jeff Scott Soto and Geoff Tate, amongst others.

Mr. Big released the following statement via social media: "As we prepare to hit the road for another EU / UK leg of our The BIG Finish! Tour, drummer Nick D'Virgilio, due to commitments with his band Big Big Train, is unable to be with us the first part of the run. He will rejoin us for the final week — August 13th onward. In Nick's absence, we are excited to announce that Brazilian drummer, Edu Cominato, will fill in and rock with us July 13 - August 13!"

Confirmed dates for the European / UK leg of Mr. Big's The BIG Finish! Tour are as listed:

(Photo - Joel Barrios | Photography That Rocks)