MR. BIG Vocalist ERIC MARTIN To Appear At RockNPod 2023 Expo In Nashville With Members Of TWISTED SISTER, DANGEROUS TOYS

The ultimate meeting place for music podcasters, fans, artists, and vendors, RockNPod 2023 Weekend will feature the annual RockNPod Expo which takes place Saturday, March 18th at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Now in its sixth year, RockNPod Expo will feature celebrity guests, vinyl / memorabilia vendors, music industry companies, podcasting companies, and music podcasters from across the globe as well as feature panel discussions, signing / photo sessions for fans, live podcasts, and tons of vendors and exhibitions for attendees to browse through. Additionally, RockNPod Expo will feature live music throughout the weekend long event.

According to RockNPod organizer, Chris Czynszak, “This event has become a true gathering place for people that support the past, present, and future of rock. With podcasting / content creators / blogs becoming a bigger force in the world of music promotion, this event is a fantastic place for artists, content creators, vendors, and fans to connect. While mainstream outlets continue to propagate the idea of rock music’s demise, it’s alive and well and RockNPod is a testament to that. Plus, it’s a great time.”

Best known as the frontman for hard rock supergroup Mr. Big, Eric Martin heads up the stellar list of special guests appearing at RockNPod 2023. A list that also includes Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys), Mark Weiss (Rock Photographer), Craig Gass (Comedian), Don Jamieson (Comedian / That Metal Show), Stevie Rachelle (Tuff / Metal Sludge), Ron Keel, and many more.

Teaming up with the pop culture event, Nashville Comic Weekend, Expo guests will also have access to comic artists, pop culture figures and more. “It just makes sense to expand RockNPod Weekend with a Sunday event that focuses on comics, pop culture, horror, etc. Nerd culture crosses over and Nashville Comic Weekend organizer Marc Ballard is a great partner in this endeavor. I think folks will have a blast,” explains Czynszak.

Get your tickets now at this location.