MSG - Video Of May 1988 Show At Toronto's Rock N' Roll Heaven Surfaces On YouTube

May 27, 2024, an hour ago

news msg mcauley schenker group hard rock

MSG - Video Of May 1988 Show At Toronto's Rock N' Roll Heaven Surfaces On YouTube

The Old School VHS YouTube channel has shared video of the MSG (McAuley Schenker Group) show at Rock N' Roll Heaven during the Perfect Timing touir in Toronto, Ontario. The show took place on May 5th, 1988.

Check out the (almost) complete show below.

Setlist:

"Armed And Ready" (missing)
"Cry For The Nations"
"On And On"
"Into The  Arena"
"Time"
"Follow The Night"
"Get Out"
"Gimme Your Love"
"Courvoisir Concerto"
"Lost Horizons"
"No Time For Losers"
"Rock 'Til You're Crazy"
"Doctor Doctor"
"Rock Bottom"

Band:
Michael Schenker - guitar
Robin McAuley - vocals
Mitch Perry - guitar
Rocky Newton - bass
Bodo Schopf - drums



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources