MSG - Video Of May 1988 Show At Toronto's Rock N' Roll Heaven Surfaces On YouTube

The Old School VHS YouTube channel has shared video of the MSG (McAuley Schenker Group) show at Rock N' Roll Heaven during the Perfect Timing touir in Toronto, Ontario. The show took place on May 5th, 1988.

Check out the (almost) complete show below.

Setlist:

"Armed And Ready" (missing)

"Cry For The Nations"

"On And On"

"Into The Arena"

"Time"

"Follow The Night"

"Get Out"

"Gimme Your Love"

"Courvoisir Concerto"

"Lost Horizons"

"No Time For Losers"

"Rock 'Til You're Crazy"

"Doctor Doctor"

"Rock Bottom"

Band:

Michael Schenker - guitar

Robin McAuley - vocals

Mitch Perry - guitar

Rocky Newton - bass

Bodo Schopf - drums