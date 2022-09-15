Multi-Instrumentalist DENIS PAUNA Shares Southern Metal Rendition Of JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Painkiller"

Multi-instrumentalist Denis Pauna has made a career out of mixing and matching artists with different styles of music. Check out his southern metal version of Judas Priest's "Painkiller" below. Go to Pauna's YouTube channel here for his extensive catalogue of work.

Guesting on the Jeremy White Podcast back in 2020, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford reflected on the band's legendary Painkiller album, which was celebrating its 30th Anniversary at the time.

Halford on Painkiller's title track:

"Sometimes the title track doesn't necessarily have to lead the record off, but it just felt such a potent statement. In all of the songs that we'd written, we felt that this had so much to say and that because it needed this kind of extraordinary opening - the drums instead of a screaming voice or wailing guitars - we thought, 'Let's go for it.' And what a great way to introduce Scott (Travis / drums) for the first time as it was then, with Priest, with that particular record. It still lights up the room. Whenever we play 'Painkiller' live and Scott's there by himself on the stage doing that opening thing, fans go absolutely nuts. It's a bit of metal iconography right there. It's a glorious statement."