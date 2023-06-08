MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce UK / Ireland Tour With GEL And UNDEATH

Richmond Virginia speed freaks, Municipal Waste, have announced a UK headline tour for October this year, with support coming from Gel and Undeath. The band are currently prepping for a packed month of European festival performances and club shows, kicking off this week with performances at Download Festival and Into The Grave.

Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta commented: “Its been way too long since The Waste has done a proper UK headliner. To say we are excited is an understatement. We couldn't even wait till after Download to tell everyone. We are equally as chuffed to bring a diverse and crushing duo of openers Gel and Undeath. If anyone knows how we can get a Buckfast sponsorship for this please reach out. CHEERS!”

Tickets will go on general sale Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM, BST.

Tour dates:

October (with Gel, Undeath)

1 - Reading, UK - Sub89

2 - Bournemouth, UK - The Old Firestation

3 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

5 - Brighton, UK - The Arch

6 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

7 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

8 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

10 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's

11 - Dublin, Ireland -Whelans

12 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

14 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell

16 - Birmingham, UK - Castle & Falcon

More Municipal Waste 2023 dates:

June

10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Malá Sportovní Hala w/ Gojira + Urne

14 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kamienna 12

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

18 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaude 9

21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

(Photo - Adam Malik)