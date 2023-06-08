MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce UK / Ireland Tour With GEL And UNDEATH
June 8, 2023, an hour ago
Richmond Virginia speed freaks, Municipal Waste, have announced a UK headline tour for October this year, with support coming from Gel and Undeath. The band are currently prepping for a packed month of European festival performances and club shows, kicking off this week with performances at Download Festival and Into The Grave.
Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta commented: “Its been way too long since The Waste has done a proper UK headliner. To say we are excited is an understatement. We couldn't even wait till after Download to tell everyone. We are equally as chuffed to bring a diverse and crushing duo of openers Gel and Undeath. If anyone knows how we can get a Buckfast sponsorship for this please reach out. CHEERS!”
Tickets will go on general sale Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM, BST.
Tour dates:
October (with Gel, Undeath)
1 - Reading, UK - Sub89
2 - Bournemouth, UK - The Old Firestation
3 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix
5 - Brighton, UK - The Arch
6 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory
7 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
8 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
10 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's
11 - Dublin, Ireland -Whelans
12 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2
14 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell
16 - Birmingham, UK - Castle & Falcon
More Municipal Waste 2023 dates:
June
10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Malá Sportovní Hala w/ Gojira + Urne
14 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kamienna 12
16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
18 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaude 9
21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival
(Photo - Adam Malik)