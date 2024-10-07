MUNICIPAL WASTE Celebrate 25 Years With The Ultimate Spring Kickback Party Weekend; TOXIC HOLOCAUST, MIDNIGHT, ENFORCED And Others Confirmed

Richmond's hard-charging, metal maniacs, Municipal Waste, are proud to announce their 25th anniversary Spring Kickback weekend. This event marks a milestone in the band's history and what better way to celebrate than throwing two hometown shows filled with friends and family.

Night one of the weekend will take place at The Broadberry and will include performances by Annihilation Time, The Spits, Bat, and Public Acid as well as a surprise guest. The second night will be hosted at The National and will include Toxic Holocaust, Midnight, Excel, and Enforced. The weekend will be one for the books. Stay tuned for more information on pre-show and after-parties as well as several other surprises.

Tony Foresta states, "We are very excited to be bringing something special to our hometown to celebrate 25 Years of The Waste. Honored to have so many of our friend's bands participating. This is just the beginning, more events/parties are to be announced shortly. It's going to be a long weekend!"

Ryan Waste comments, “Time flies by when you never slow down, but it’s still hard to believe it’s been 25 years. We’re beyond psyched to have a lot of the bands we cut our teeth with, ones that inspired us, and a few that came along the way on board for this fest. It all started in Richmond, so there’s no better place to celebrate.“

General admission tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, EST with local pre-sale tickets available on Wednesday, October 10 at 10 AM, EST. Purchase tickets here.

On November 23, Municipal Waste is playing an exclusive set at Irving Plaza in New York in support of their friend Lou Koller of Sick Of It All. The night will include performances from Vision Of Disorder, Life Of Agony, Killing Time, and Crown Of Thorns.

Last week, Municipal Waste announced they will be joining Kerry King's North American Tour 2025 along with Alien Weaponry. The 28-date trek will kick off on January 15 in San Francisco at The Regency Ballroom and will make stops in Portland, Montreal, and Dallas before concluding on February 22 at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

January

15 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

17 - Spokane Live Casino - Spokane, WA

18 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

20 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC (Canada)

22 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB (Canada)

23 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB (Canada)

25 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB (Canada)

26 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

28 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

30 - The Majestic Theater - Detroit, MI

31 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

February

1 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON (Canada)

2 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC (Canada)

4 - Royale - Boston, MA

5 - Theatre of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

8 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

10 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

11 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

13 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

14 - Emo's - Austin, TX

15 - The Studio at the Factory - Dallas, TX

17 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

18 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

19 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

21 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

22 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

(Band photo - Jake Owens; Poster art - Andrei Bouzikov)