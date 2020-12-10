MUNICIPAL WASTE Collaborate With RIP Custom Guitars For RYAN WASTE's Signature Model; Guitar Build Video Streaming

Virginia's Municipal Waste announce guitarist Ryan Waste in collaboration with RIP Custom Guitars have designed a skull-splitting signature guitar coined the MW-AX. Starting today, fans can pre-order the limited edition MW-AX until January 29, which will ship out spring 2021, here.

“This signature guitar has been a long time in the making, evolving over 13 years since its first incarnation," comments Ryan Waste. "As a left-handed player, my choice of instruments has been limited my entire life, so when the opportunity arose to make a custom guitar, I seized it. There are elements of the last four MW guitars - each one based on the logo I designed for Municipal Waste - that have become essential to my playing. For the first time, thanks to the expertise of Rob Gray at RIP Custom Guitars, we’ve been able to roll them all into one signature model. He’s allowed me to be more involved in the overall design, and I know for a fact that we’ve created the ultimate instrument in the MW-AX. The best part about this symmetrically shaped guitar is that it’s available for both left and right handers to own. I just blazed through the recording of our new album with the AX, so trust me, it’s built for speed!”

The MW-AX is constructed with premium selected mahogany body and set-neck. The neck features 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets, and diamond inlays with the iconic “MW” inlay at the 12th fret. Gotoh tuners and the Kahler 2300 tremolo with locking nut ensure maximum tuning stability. Loaded with a Seymour Duncan® JB Trembucker and a single on/off kill switch, this AX has everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Watch how Rob Gray of RIP Custom Guitars built the MW-AX below.

The complete specs for Ryan's MW-AX signature guitar are as follows:

- Signature MW-AX Shape

- Mahogany Body

- Mahogany Set-Neck

- 2-Way Truss Rod

- C Neck Profile: 1st .850” - 15th .875”

- 1 11/16" R3 Locking Nut

- 25.5” Scale Length

- Ebony Fingerboard

- Pearloid Diamond & MW Inlays

- 24 Frets, Dunlop 6100 Jumbo Fret-wire

- Gotoh Mini Tuning Machines

- Kahler 2300 Tremolo

- Seymour Duncan® JB Trembucker

- MEC On/Off Kill Switch

- Includes Gator Hardshell Case & Signed Certificate of Authenticity

- Handcrafted in the USA

The MW-AW is available in both left and right handed versions. All instruments are built to order and will ship Spring 2021. Payment plans are available. Please contact RIP Custom Guitars for more details. Payments and deposits on pre-order items are non-refundable.

Pre-order your MW-AX Ryan Waste signature guitar, here.

(Photo - Kip Dawkins)