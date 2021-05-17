MURASHITA Sign Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group (EMG), home to bands like Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Rings Of Saturn, Misery Index and more, has announced their partnership with Japanese melodic metallers, Murashita.

Masaki Murashita first showed his scorching riffs and powerful songwriting, along with his blistering and aggressive vocal style with the critically acclaimed modern thrash band Hemoptysis in 2007 and he has been clawing his way to the top ever since. Combining elements of melody, thrash and modern extreme metal, Masaki has molded his own razor sharp brand of metal that is moving into the next stage of metal evolution.

Murashita released the first solo EP, Inescapable Damnation featuring some of the top players in Metal including David Ellefson (Megadeth), Kevin Talley (Suffocation, Six Feet Under, Chimaira), Kelly Conlon (Death, Monstrosity), Rodney McGlothlin (Voice of Dissent), and mixed by award winning producer Ryan Greene (Megadeth, NOFX). Inescapable Damnation EP received many positive reviews by top metal reviewers across the globe. In support of Inescapable Damnation release, Murashita performed on EMGtv, began touring in Japan in 2015 and continued through 2017 into the United States.

Recently, Masaki has appeared with a guest solo with VON, also featuring Dr. Mikannibal (Sigh) and Chris Cannella (Deicide); and has completed many gear demos for companies like Friedman Amps, EMG Pickups, ISP Technologies, Rivera Amps, and Providence Pedals. Masaki also has done production work with Flotsam and Jetsam, Beasto Blanco, Hi-Standard, Implants and others.

With an upcoming full-length album, an online presence in gear demoing, and subsequent tours being planned, Murashita plans to cover more territory and expand their style of melodic death metal.

Now, having inked a worldwide deal with Extreme Management Group (EMG), the band says: "I am super excited to partner with EMG and take this project to the next level. I can’t wait to get back on the road again and see you all in the pit."

EMG said, "We are thrilled to be working with Murashita and look forward to a great partnership!"