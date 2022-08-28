MURDERDOLLS - 20th Anniversary Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls Deluxe Edition Vinyl Available For Pre-Order

This is the classic debut album from shock rockers, The Murderdolls. Officially licensed, re-mastered and re-packaged and for the very first time, it is available as a special, two disc colored vinyl edition.

The deluxe vinyl edition of Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls includes all the tracks from the deluxe edition CD painstakingly remastered for today's higher vinyl standards. The Murderdolls will be offering this special release, limited to 500 copies in 'Morgue Red Marble’ and 500 copies in 'Tombstone Black Marble'. 21 songs are spread across two vinyl disks which increases the sound quality, as opposed to one disk.

A second advantage to a two disc set is having a gatefold sleeve! This allows more room for added artwork. The gatefold features new artwork sure to please any fan of this special album. Also included will be an awesome full color insert which folds out into a poster suitable for framing. All the assets are items from the original album, but some were lost or hidden… until now!

Every copy of this double album will come with a commemorative guitar pick, only available through this release. Each purchaser will also get a free video shout out from either Acey Slade or Eric Griffin!

Last but certainly not least, the first 250 orders get a Ghoulscout Dog Tag necklace specially made for this offer - never to be made available again.

​This is a pre-order - the release date of this edition is January 27th, 2023 - all orders will be shipped at that time.

The Murderdolls are also offering special packages to celebrate this release.

Super Pack 2 comes with a limited edition tee shirt only available with this re-release.

Super Pack 3 comes with the limited edition tee shirt and your name in the 'Thank You' section of the album. Become a part of Murderdolls history by having your name as a permanent part of this release.

Pre-order the double vinyl, Super Pack 1, at this location. Pre-order the deluxe editions, Super Packs 2 and 3, here.

Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls Remastered Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

"Slit My Wrist"

"Twist My Sister"

"Dead In Hollywood"

"Love At First Fright"

"People Hate Me"

"She Was A Teenage Zombie"

"Die My Bride"

"GraveRobbing U.S.A."

"197666"

"Dawn Of The Dead"

"Let's Go To War"

"Dressed To Depress"

"Kill Miss America"

"B-Movie Scream Queen"

"Motherfucker I Don't Care"

"Crash Crash"

"Let's F***"

"I Take Drugs"

"White Wedding"

"Welcome To The Strange"

"I Love To Say F***"