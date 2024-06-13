MUSHROOMHEAD To Release Call The Devil Album In August; "Fall In Line" Music Video Posted; International Tour Dates Announced

Following the breakout success of their eighth studio album and Napalm Records debut, 2020’s A Wonderful Life, Cleveland, OH-based masked metal masters, Mushroomhead, return with 2024’s cinematic Call The Devil - laying waste to any preconceived notions of where the band is headed in their third decade of reign.

Returning after a 12 year hiatus, longtime guitarist Dave "Gravy" Felton - who performed on several of the band’s biggest albums and is credited as a primary songwriter on classic anthems like “Along The Way”, “Sun Doesn’t Rise” and “The Dream Is Over” - contributes his trademark skills to two Call The Devil album tracks. The album once again features production by band mastermind/drummer Steve "Skinny" Felton, as well as the return of Matt Wallace (Faith No More, 3 Doors Down) on mixing, also recognized for his work on Mushroomhead’s iconic album XIII. The album is also the band’s first to feature mastering from Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Arch Enemy).

Alongside today's announcement, Mushroomhead have revealed the album's hard-hitting first single, "Fall In Line", with an unnerving music video offering a first-person look at the band's new masks, featuring design elements and sculpting by Jordan Patton and guitarist Joe Gall. The track pummels with electro-industrial injections and spine-tingling keys, boasting a twisting vocal attack balancing both brutal and melodic sounds from vocalists Scott Beck and Jackie LaPonza.

Mushroomhead mastermind Steve "Skinny" Felton says about "Fall In Line": "One of my favorite things about the 'Fall In Line' video is the use of the color red. It’s a powerful and emotional color palette. 'Fall In Line' was actually the last song we recorded for the LP. It came together really fast. Upbeat, aggressive and fun.”

Bursting with ominous intensity, album opener “Eye To Eye” launches with warning sirens and a grooving riff provided by Gravy, proving the band wastes zero time with filler on Call The Devil. Eclectic tracks like the emotive, surprisingly jazzy anthem “Emptiness”, dramatic carnival creeper “UIOP (A Final Reprieve)” and haunting “Hallelucination” showcase the more experimental side of Mushroomhead, while heavy burners such as the gripping “Prepackaged”, charging and melodic “Hideous” and aggressive drum-forward “Torn In Two” cement the band’s lauded metal renown. Featuring guitar work and writing from Gravy, the winding, dark “We Don’t Care” proves to be a future live favorite with its chanting chorus and earworm hook as vocalists Steve Rauckhorst and Jackie LaPonza split leadership duties. Call The Devil brings the cinematic, signature style of musical mastermind and bassist/keyboardist Ryan "Dr. F" Farrell to the forefront, exploring piano-driven balladic auras and compelling with eerily Vaudevillian three-part vocal achievements on songs like “Decomposition”, “Grand Gesture” and “Shame In A Basket”, eventually veering into welcomed bizarre territory with album closer “Doom Goose”.

Steve "Skinny" Felton says about the album title: "We played around with a few different album titles, and apparently ‘Shout at the Devil’ was already taken... so we figured we’d just try calling.”

30 years into their groundbreaking history, Mushroomhead show no signs of slowing down, proving innovative without losing sight of their trademark sound and imagery. Call The Devil boasts everything from bangers to ballads, providing a strong variety that every heavy music fan will have on repeat.

Call The Devil will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Red/Black Die Hard Edition w/ 12inch and Booklet, Slipmat, Record Butler, A4 Artprint (limited to 400 worldwide)

- 1CD Digisleeve, Booklet + "Call The Devil" T-Shirt Bundle

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Call The Devil tracklisting:

"Eye To Eye"

"Fall In Line"

"Emptiness"

"We Don't Care"

"UIOP (A Final Reprieve)"

"Prepackaged"

"Decomposition"

"Grand Gesture"

"Hallelucination"

"Hideous"

"Torn In Two"

"Shame In A Basket"

"Doom Goose"

Mushroomhead have announced a slew of tour dates. See below for all currently booked performances.

July

19 - INKcarceration Festival 2024 - Mansfield, OH

EU/UK 2024 tour (with Dymytry* & Silenzer**):

August

9 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast Bochum *

10 - Kotka, Finland - Dark River Festival

11 - Southampton, UK - EngineRooms * / **

12 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2 * / **

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington * / **

14 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat * / **

15 - Sullingen, Denmark - Reload Festival

16 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

17 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima *

18 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Kwadrat *

19 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia *

US 2024 tour (with Upon a Burning Body, There Is No Us und Mind Incision):

October

4 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

8 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

9 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10 - Lititz, PA - Mickey’s Black Box

12 - Pittsburg, PA - Preserving Underground

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

18 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

22 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

23 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

24 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs*

25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater*

* without Upon A Burning Body

Mushroomhead is:

Steve Rauckhorst - Vocals

Scott Beck - Vocals

Jackie LaPonza - Vocals

Dave Felton - Guitar

Joe Gall - Guitar

Ryan Farrell - Guitar, Bass, Keys

Aydin Kerr - Drums, Percussion

Robert Godsey - Drums, Percussion

Steve Felton - Drums, Percussion, Keys, Vocals

(Photo - SK1)