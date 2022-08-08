MY SLEEPING KARMA Launch Visualizer Video For New Song "Ananda"

July 29 saw heavy hypnotic rock masters, My Sleeping Karma, return with their new album, Atma, marking the band’s darkest, most emotional and deep record to date. Today, the band share a visualizer for the track, "Ananda". Watch below.

Says the band: "'Ananda' means perfect and supreme bliss, delight, true and lasting joy, unimpaired and absolute bliss, which exists of itself and is not conditioned by external things. Ananda means joy or delight and it is unconditional joy - it is unconditional delight. As opposed to sukha, pleasure. Sukha is dependent on sense pleasure, dependent on external things. But Ananda is only pure joy."

Atma was produced, recorded and mixed by drummer Steffen Weigand at New Life Studios, and was mastered by Andreas Balaskas at Masterlab Studios in Berlin. The album artwork has been created by incredibly talented artist Sebastian Jerke.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Maya Shakti"

"Prema"

"Mukti"

"Avatara"

"Pralaya"

"Ananda"

"Pralaya" visualizer:

"Mukti" video:

"Prema" video:

Lineup:

Matte – Bass

Seppi – Guitar

Steffen – Drums

Norman – Soundboard

(Photo - Ingo Spörl / Hard Media)