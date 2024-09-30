MYLES KENNEDY Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist, Ola Englund, has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash).

Says Ola: "Had a great coffee with Myles Kennedy the other day. What a great guy!"

With the release of his upcoming solo album The Art Of Letting Go less than two weeks away, vocalist / guitarist / songwriter Myles Kennedy – known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge, as well as Slash And The Conspirators – has released another incredible music video for the third song now available from the album.

The song, “Miss You When You’re Gone”, is a mid-tempo track that continues to showcase Myles’ lyrical ability to create a composition that resonates with its listener. The song talks about a relationship that is growing apart as Myles sings: “This is gonna hurt like hell, I know too well.” The music video is an animated masterpiece from the mind of Kennedy and longtime animated video collaborator Ollie Jones. The video tells the story of a girl who moves into a house and befriends a ghost that lives there. Their relationship continues through all phases of the main character’s life driving the meaning of the song home.

The debut single - the upbeat rocker “Say What You Will” – is currently moving up the US Active Rock charts with a bullet. Sitting in the Top 20 at Active Rock, the song is the most spun single of Myles’ solo career and has become an instant classic among fans and program directors alike. The music video – with over 1.5 million views to date - was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and school principal portrayed by Kennedy, Tournier and Uddin in the school talent show.

From the opening guitar riff of the title track “The Art Of Letting Go” to the haunting melody of album closer “How The Story Ends”, Myles Kennedy is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like “Mr. Downside”, “Miss You When You’re Gone”, and “Saving Face” showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles’ projects. The Art Of Letting Go marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass. The album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records on October 11, 2024, and is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here.

The Art Of Letting Go will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Splatter Royal Blue Die Hard Edition with Artprint, Record Butler, Slipmat (Napalm webstores only - limited to 300)

- 1LP Gatefold Fuchsia (Napalm webstores only - limited to 400)

- 1LP Gatefold Cristallo + signed card (USA Newbury Comics exclusive - limited to 500)

- 1LP Gatefold Royal Blue (USA Best Buy exclusive - limited to 500)

- 1LP Gatefold Baby Blue (USA and Canada indie exclusive - limited to 500)

- 1LP Gatefold Marble Rose (band webstore only - limited to 300)

- 1LP Gatefold Marble Blue (band webstore only - limited to 300)

- 1LP Gatefold Marble Violet Black (band webstore only - limited to 300)

- 1LP Gatefold Solid Viola (band webstore only - limited to 400)

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve Boxset with Bookmark, Note Book, 3 Pencils, Pin (Napalm webstores only - limited to 300)

- 1CD Digisleeve + sticker and guitar pick (USA Walmart exclusive - limited to 1000)

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"The Art Of Letting Go"

"Say What You Will"

"Mr. Downside"

"Miss You When You’re Gone"

"Behind The Veil"

"Saving Face"

"Eternal Lullaby"

"Nothing More To Gain"

"Dead To Rights"

"How The Story Ends"

"Nothing More To Gain" lyric video:

To celebrate the release of The Art Of Letting Go, Myles Kennedy and his trio will be hitting the road in support of the new album. A six-date UK run with support from Devin Townsend recently went on sale for November and December. 20 more newly announced dates are being added to The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024 all across Europe starting in October. The additional European dates will feature support from Black River Delta and Cardinal Black. The band will also be bringing the tour to North America with dates set for January and February 2025. The 2025 dates will feature special guest Tim Montana.

More information on all shows including links to tickets and VIP packages can be found at MylesKennedy.com.

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024:

October

27 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan ^

28 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset ^

30 - Gothenburg, SE - Valand ^

November

1 - Stockholm. SE - Debaser ^

2 - Oslo, NO - John Dee ^

5 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater ^

7 - Warsaw, PL - Club Progresja ^

8 - Prague, CZ - Palac Akropolis ^

10 - Budapest, HU - Akvarium Klub ^

11 - Vienna, AT - Arena ^

13 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz ^

14 - Zurich, CH - X-Tra ^

16 - Munich, DE - Technikum ^

17 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal ^

19 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom +

20 - Tilburg, NL - 013 +

22 - Cologne, DE - Kantine +

23 - Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage +

25 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 #

27 - Manchester, UK - Academy #

29 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City #

30 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham #

December

2 - Cardiff, UK - The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union #

3 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town #

5 - Dublin, IE - The Academy +

6 - Belfast, IE - Limelight +

^ with special guest Black River Delta

+ with special guest Cardinal Black

# previously announced date with Devin Townsend Acoustic Performance

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go North American Tour 2025:

January

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge *

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *

21 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop *

22 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

24 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *

27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

28 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony *

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage *

31 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre *

February

2 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

3 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

5 - Destin, FL - Club LA *

7 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center *

8 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

11 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall *

12 - Denver, CO - Summit *

14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater *

16 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre *

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *

20 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune *

21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory *

* with Special Guest Tim Montana

