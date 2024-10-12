MYLES KENNEDY On New Solo Album The Art of Letting Go - "It's A Fair Assessment Of Where I'm At At This Point In My Life" (Video)

The Art Of Letting Go is vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy's – known for his work with rockers Alter Bridge and Slash And The Conspirators – third official solo album, released on October 11th. He spoke with Guitar Interactive Magazine about the creative process behind the album, finding balance in the chaos of the music industry, jamming with Led Zeppelin, new music with Slash, and just who he thinks might just be one of the best guitarists in the world right now. I learned (to say) 'Screw it.' You take each day as it comes, you learn to be present, and it's been incredibly good to say the least."

On the true meaning of The Art of Letting Go

Kennedy: "I think it's a fair assessment of where I'm at at this point in my life. I've been on the planet long enough to have learned some things about myself, things that I needed to work on, and I think first and foremost was learning the art of letting go. I was allowing myself to be a little too reactive, and I wasn't really rolling with the punches, as they say, at a certain point with certain things."

From the opening guitar riff of the title track “The Art Of Letting Go” to the haunting melody of album closer “How The Story Ends,” Myles Kennedy is back with a collection of songs that is sure to cater to old and new fans alike. Songs like “Mr. Downside,” “Miss You When You’re Gone,” and “Eternal Lullaby” showcase the memorable storytelling that has become synonymous throughout all of Myles’ projects. The Art Of Letting Go marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass. The debut single – the upbeat rocker “Say What You Will” – brought Myles his highest solo chart position ever and is the most spun single of Myles’ solo career. The album is scheduled for release via longtime label home Napalm Records on October 11.

Watch the animated lyric video for “Saving Face”

Tracklisting:

"The Art Of Letting Go"

"Say What You Will"

"Mr. Downside"

"Miss You When You’re Gone"

"Behind The Veil"

"Saving Face"

"Eternal Lullaby"

"Nothing More To Gain"

"Dead To Rights"

"How The Story Ends"

"Miss You When You’re Gone" video:

"Say What You Will" video:

"Nothing More To Gain" lyric video: