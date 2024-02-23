MYRATH Drop Music Video For New Single "Candles Cry"

Myrath reveal their new single "Candles Cry", the final peek into their upcoming new studio album Karma, which will be released on March 8. The song, a very special and personal one for the band, comes with a cinematic music video directed by Raf Reyntjens which was shot in May, 2023 in Belgrade (Serbia).

Listen to "Candles Cry" here. Watch the music video below.

Producer + keyboardist Kevin Codfert says, "This song is very special to me as it's the first vocal duet I'm singing with Zaher. At first, it wasn't supposed to go like this. I presented my interpretation of the chorus to Zaher, and he said, 'I love your voice. So, go ahead, I'd rather have you sing it!!' From a deeper perspective, this song is about the loss of free will, of soldiers who no longer know which cause they should support."

The song deals with inner conflict and how these can easily manifest in a negative way — if you choose to not resolve it. In an ever-changing society, which is doomed to be under constant pressure, the band makes a strong statement and encourages people to tackle them through music.

As the sands of time continued to shape their journey, Myrath's relentless dedication led to the creation Karma, which will arrive as a limited transparent red LP, black LP, and Digipak. The forthcoming opus promises to be a testament to their evolution, delivering a sonic tapestry woven from passion and innovation.

Myrath offer a powerful and captivating blend of Eastern melodies and Western heavy metal. From the epic opening track "To The Stars" to the hauntingly beautiful "Child Of Prophecy", this album will take you on a theatrical journey through a world of myth and legend.

Featuring soaring vocals, intricate guitar riffs, and complex percussion, Karma showcases the virtuosity and creativity that have made Myrath one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the genre. With its stunning production and lush soundscapes, this album is sure to be a classic for years to come.

Myrath's new album Karma will be released March 8 via earMUSIC. Pre-order here

Tracklisting:

“To The Stars”

“Into The Light”

“Candles Cry”

“Let It Go”

“Words Are Failing”

“The Wheel Of Time”

“Temple Walls”

“Child Of Prophecy”

“The Empire”

“Heroes”

“Carry On”

"Into The Light" video:

"Let It Go":

"Child Of Prophecy" video:

“Heroes” video: