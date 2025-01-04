MYSTIC CIRCLE Gearing Up For Return With IRON MAIDEN Cover Featuring SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA; New Album To Be Released On Halloween 2025

The Kovenant / Torn Between Two Worlds vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva has checked in with the following update:

"So, in a month or so, Mystic Circle will be releasing a new single, which is a cover song from UK's Iron Maiden. This is the first time I've worked with Mystic Circle since I recorded Infernal Satanic Verses with them in 1997, I believe. It's brilliant to work with them again, so stay tuned for more info on this release."

The band has offered up some additional information:

"This year Mystic Circle will present you two releases: 18.04.2025 Kriegsgötter MMXXV with a special new cover song from Iron Maiden, featuring long time friend Sarah Jezebel Deva on Vocals. On Halloween 31.10.2025 we will bring out our new album. More infos soon."

Founded in 1992 in Ludwigshafen, Mystic Circle quickly mixed up the underground with their first three demos and established themselves as the biggest national black metal band in the late 90s with the concept album Drachenblut, and the following Infernal Satanic Verses.

Their cult album, Infernal Satanic Verses, from 1999 was issued in 2023 for the first time on all digital platforms.

"24 years after the release of Infernal Satanic Verses, the album is being released for the first time digital and on limited coloured vinyl. Newly remastered, it sounds fresher and more bombastic than ever. We will be very proud and excited when the 500 demons are unleashed on our supporters in November", commented A. Blackwar and Beelzebub.

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Intro - The Daemons Call"

"Undestructable Power Of Darkness"

"One With The Antichrist"

"Fallen Christian Empire"

Side B:

"Hordes Of The Underworld"

"The Devilstone"

"Thorns Of Lies"

"Black Legions"