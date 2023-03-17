MYSTIC CIRCLE Release "Erzdämon (Part 1)" Single And Music Video; New Album Out Now

2022 saw the unholy return of the German extreme metal band Mystic Circle, releasing their self-titled new studio-album and marking a furious return, which even made them enter the official German album charts on a sensational #78.

The inspiration kept flowing and the two main members Beelzebub and A. Blackwarcreated nine new tracks for their ninth studio album, which is called Erzdämon and released today on their new label, Fireflash Records.

To celebrate the album release, the band reveal their new single and video for the title-track, "Erzdämon (Part 1)".

“If we summon demons, we only communicate with the highest creatures of hell. Erzdämon (English: arch demon) is a supreme majestic figure of darkness and it represents all the songs of the album”, comments the band.

Watch the video below.

"This new album is a logical continuation and further development of the previous album, more detailed and leading more into the world of horror. The satanic, demonic themes got combined with mystical legends of old stories that will make your blood run cold. Musically this is evoked with new and darker sounds and samples as well as classic heavy metal parts“, comments the band and describes their new journey as a mixture of Drachenblut, Infernal Satanic Verses and Mystic Circle. "We gave the the album a German title, because we wanna close a circle and go back to our early days. "Erzdämon" sounds powerful and sublime and represents the album 100%."

For the album cover, Mystic Circle worked with Rafael Tavares again, who came up with the perfect artwork. The production with Nils Lesser continues seamlessly from the previous album: bombastic, brutal and massive! "The new record contains the fastest, but also the most doomy songs in the band's history", the band sums up.

Erzdämon is available on CD and a limited colored Gatefold Vinyl. On top, you can also order the limited (500 copies) blue Gatefold Vinyl version of their classic Drachenblut.

Exclusively available at the Atomic Fire Records Mailorder: The - limited to 100 - Erzdämon deluxe bundle incl. CD, coloured vinyl and Mystic Circle tote bag incl. patch, two stickers, button and signed photo card.

Order here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Erzdämon (Part 1)"

"From Hell"

"Unholy Trinity"

"The Scarecrow"

"Asmodeus And The Temple Of God"

"Welcome To The Midnight Mass"

"The Mothman"

"Skinwalker"

"The Princess Of The Deadly Sins (Erzdämon Part 2)"

(Photo - TRINAMICS Creative Media / Sascha Kutzke)