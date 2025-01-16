MYSTIC CIRCLE Release New Video For "The Mothman" And Announce New Edition Of Kriegsgötter MMXXV

Mystic Circle have been busy as usual over the past few months and are currently in the middle of recording the follow-up album to Erzdämon, which will be called Hexenbrand 1486 and is due to see the light of day on October 31, just in time for Halloween.

In the meantime, the two horror maniacs and founding members Beelzebub and A. Blackwar have shot a video clip for “The Mothman”, an epic number from their current album, Erzdämon.

“Not only has the feedback on 'The Mothman' been very positive in recent months, the song is one of the 4 best tracks on the Erzdämon album and therefore ends up on our live setlist. So it was clear that we had to release another video clip. We discussed the idea for the shoot with Sascha Kutzke and got started right away during the December holidays. We wanted the footage to be very dark, with dark apparitions, symbols and natural disasters. The end result is really impressive and fits in well with our previous clips,” comments A. Blackwar.

Watch the video below:

As if that wasn't enough, Mystic Circle will release an extended reissue of the Kriegsgötter EP on April 18, enriched with rare bonus tracks and a completely new recorded version of the Iron Maiden classic “Afraid To Shoot Strangers”, which will be released as a single & video on February 12 and feature a prominent guest vocalist in Sarah Jezebel Deva (The Kovenant and others). More on this soon.