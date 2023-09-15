MYSTIC CIRCLE's Infernal Satanic Verses Album Now Available Digitally; Pre-Order Launched For Limited Coloured Vinyl

Founded in 1992 in Ludwigshafen, Mystic Circle quickly mixed up the underground with their first three demos and established themselves as the biggest national black metal band in the late 90s with the concept album Drachenblut, and the following Infernal Satanic Verses.

Their cult album, Infernal Satanic Verses, from 1999 is now available for the first time on all digital platforms. On top, Fireflash Records will release a limited gatefold vinyl edition (500 copies) in demon green, out on November 24. Pre-order here.

"24 years after the release of Infernal Satanic Verses, the album is being released for the first time digital and on limited coloured vinyl. Newly remastered, it sounds fresher and more bombastic than ever. We will be very proud and excited when the 500 demons are unleashed on our supporters in November", commented A. Blackwar and Beelzebub.

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Intro - The Daemons Call"

"Undestructable Power Of Darkness"

"One With The Antichrist"

"Fallen Christian Empire"

Side B:

"Hordes Of The Underworld"

"The Devilstone"

"Thorns Of Lies"

"Black Legions"