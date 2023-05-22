MYSTIC PROPHECY Celebrate Hellriot Album Release With “Azrael” Video
May 22, 2023, an hour ago
German heavy metal heroes Mystic Prophecy are celebrating the release of their new album Hellriot with a video for the track “Azrael”.
“Life and death, a thin line all living things will have to pass through. ‘Azrael’; the benevolent archangel of death, transporting the living to the valley of death! An ode to the transitioning from this life to the other!”
The track is taken from the band’s new album Hellriot that was released on May 19, 2023 as jewel case CD, limited mediabook CD, various vinyl colors and picture discs and digital streaming / download format. Also released as a limited to 666 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited mediabook CD, velvet bag, all in one flatware/multitool, raincoat, and signed autograph.
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Hellriot"
"Unholy Hell"
"Demons Of The Night"
"Metal Attack"
"Paranoia"
"Revenge And Fire"
"Rising With The Storm"
"Road To Babylon"
"Azrael"
"Cross The Line"
"World On Fire"
"Demons Of The Night" video:
"Metal Attack" video:
"Unholy Hell" video:
"Hellriot" video:
Mystic Prophecy tour dates:
July
7 - Irslingen, Germany - Wolfweez Open Air
15 - Bornhöved, Germany - Blizzard Open Air
29 - Laichingen, Germany - Rock Dein Leben
August
4 - Rattenberg, Austria - INNROCKreloaded Festival
12 - Rajevo Selo, Croatia - Pannonian Rock Festival
26 - Erkelenz, Germany - Metal De Houte Festival
September
23 - Neuenstadt a. K., Germany - Stadthalle
October
6 - Zliv, Czech Republic - RockTime KD
7 - Freising, Germany - Lindenkeller
Info and tickets here.
Mystic Prophecy lineup:
R.D. Liapakis - Vocals
Markus Pohl - Guitar
Evan K - Guitar
Joey Roxx - Bass
Hanno Kerstan – Drums
(Photo - Frank Kollbi)