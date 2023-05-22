MYSTIC PROPHECY Celebrate Hellriot Album Release With “Azrael” Video

German heavy metal heroes Mystic Prophecy are celebrating the release of their new album Hellriot with a video for the track “Azrael”.

“Life and death, a thin line all living things will have to pass through. ‘Azrael’; the benevolent archangel of death, transporting the living to the valley of death! An ode to the transitioning from this life to the other!”

The track is taken from the band’s new album Hellriot that was released on May 19, 2023 as jewel case CD, limited mediabook CD, various vinyl colors and picture discs and digital streaming / download format. Also released as a limited to 666 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited mediabook CD, velvet bag, all in one flatware/multitool, raincoat, and signed autograph.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Hellriot"

"Unholy Hell"

"Demons Of The Night"

"Metal Attack"

"Paranoia"

"Revenge And Fire"

"Rising With The Storm"

"Road To Babylon"

"Azrael"

"Cross The Line"

"World On Fire"

"Demons Of The Night" video:

"Metal Attack" video:

"Unholy Hell" video:

"Hellriot" video:

Mystic Prophecy tour dates:

July

7 - Irslingen, Germany - Wolfweez Open Air

15 - Bornhöved, Germany - Blizzard Open Air

29 - Laichingen, Germany - Rock Dein Leben

August

4 - Rattenberg, Austria - INNROCKreloaded Festival

12 - Rajevo Selo, Croatia - Pannonian Rock Festival

26 - Erkelenz, Germany - Metal De Houte Festival

September

23 - Neuenstadt a. K., Germany - Stadthalle

October

6 - Zliv, Czech Republic - RockTime KD

7 - Freising, Germany - Lindenkeller

Info and tickets here.

Mystic Prophecy lineup:

R.D. Liapakis - Vocals

Markus Pohl - Guitar

Evan K - Guitar

Joey Roxx - Bass

Hanno Kerstan – Drums

(Photo - Frank Kollbi)