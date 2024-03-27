MYTHRAEUM Release "Skies Torn Asunder" Single And Lyric Video

Last year M-Theory Audio introduced you to Mythraeum via the EP release, Halls of Mythras. The San Diego-based black metal band won us over after beating out over 140 other artists vying to win the Wacken Metal Battle, competing at the prestigious German festival and showing so much potential.

That potential while hinted to on the EP, is now becoming clearly defined as the label present the first single from the group’s forthcoming new full-length.

“Skies Torn Asunder” steps up from what was heard previously and further previews the barbarity, yet musical majesty that the quintet possesses sure to please fans new and old of harsh, cold and extreme music.

"This track will definitely be a favorite for fans of epic metal,” boldly claims Mythraeum. “It takes the melodic, fast-paced riffing style of acts such as Wintersun and Kalmah and gives it a darker, more aggressive edge. A 'get-up-and-go' type song that is sure to get the pit moving.”

The “Skies Torn Asunder” digital single, available for streaming/download here, is complemented by a video created by Raf Ortega (Hecate Enthroned, The Absence, Helsott), which can be seen below.

The song is the first track M-Theory Audio is showcasing from Mythraeum’s anticipated full-length effort, planned for an early summer release. The band’s proper features a crushing and technical rhythm section, folky melodies, shreddy guitar wizardry and gut-wrenching vocals. Watch for more news, music and pre-order soon.

Formed a few years back, Mythraeum spawned from the mind of guitarist Wraith (Alonzo Larios) who assembled some of San Diego’s finest metal musicians who shared the same spark of mysticism and misanthropic musings which befell the black metal scene in Scandinavia several decades earlier. These young musicians had ambitions of crafting a brand of black metal that dared to push the musical boundaries by blending crushing heaviness with harrowing technicality, and ethereal melodies in an alchemical process which weaved esoteric myths of nature, gods, love, hate, death, and rebirth.

Upcoming live date:

May

3 - Solaris Brewing & Blending - Menifee, CA