NACHTBLUT Release "Stirb Langsam” Single And Music Video

Germany’s dark metal masters, Nachtblut, have released the energetic “Stirb Langsam” [Eng: Die slowly] today, taken from their upcoming seventh studio album Todschick [Eng: Dead chic], which will be released on February 21 via Napalm Records.

At first glance, “Stirb Langsam” may seem like an exuberant party anthem and an ode to alcohol, but it quickly reveals itself as a sharp social critique of excessive drinking and binge culture. Despite its profound message, the track’s driving rhythm, catchy chorus, and, not least, Askeroth's distinctive vocals make it irresistibly engaging. The single is accompanied by an impressive music video that perfectly captures and enhances the song’s atmosphere.

Nachtblut on their new single “Stirb Langsam”: "The most intellectual drinking song the world has ever heard, with poetic forays into the masterpieces of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Gotthold Ephraim Lessing. And, of course, in true Nachtblut fashion, behind the apparent drunkenness lies a razor-sharp message .. Because ‘Stirb Langsam’ is far more than just a drinking song – it only disguises itself as one."

Following their successful album Vanitas (2020), which reached #19 in the official German album charts, the quartet is expanding its sound with a multi-faceted mix of stylistic elements and synthesizer sounds that pay homage to the 80s, among other things. Produced by Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost), the album will also be released as an exclusive wooden box set with a bonus CD containing seven additional tracks and exciting collaborations with scene greats.

The melancholic track “Das Leben der Anderen” criticizes modern societal ills like doom-scrolling through social media, overlaying the seemingly perfect lives of others with guttural screams. Meanwhile, the dark, new-wave-synth track “Manchmal kommen sie wieder” explores the eternal cycles of creation, destruction and war. Tracks like “Kinder des Zorns” invite headbanging with especially hard riffs and tempo. With “Schneller als der Tod,” the band ventures into entirely new musical territory, seamlessly merging epic wild west elements with the powerful sounds of dark metal. Energetic melodies blend perfectly with Askeroth's characteristic vocals, creating a unique atmosphere that brings the album to a striking conclusion, offering an unexpected musical twist.

With Todschick, Nachtblut not only masterfully enriches dark metal with captivating, genre-spanning sounds that set new accents, but also addresses contemporary societal issues, striking a chord with the times. This new masterpiece is an invitation to view the dark beauty of life and its challenges in a new light, and to join the band on their 2025 headline tour to experience it live.

Nachtblut on the new album: "Todschick is an album where death sets the rhythm, a musical blood kiss, in which the line between fiction and reality fades with every note."

Todschick will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box (Digipak CD, Digisleeve Bonus CD, Hand Mirror, Autograph Cards) - 500 copies

- 1 LP Gold/Black Marbled - 300 copies (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Vinyl Black

- 1 Digipak CD

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Todschick tracklisting:

"Von Hass Getrieben"

"Todschick"

"Nachtgeweiht"

"Das Leben Der Anderen"

"Manchmal Kommen Sie Wieder"

"Mein Ist Die Hölle"

"Götterstille"

"Kinder Des Zorns"

"Stirb Langsam"

"Schneller Als Der Tod"

"Todschick" video:





Nachtblut "Todschick" Tour 2025:

February

21 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum

22 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof

27 - Wien, Austria - Szene

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage - Sold Out

March

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann - Sold Out

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann *Additional Show

6 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

8 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

13 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

15 - Luzern, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schüür

Get your tickets here.

Nachtblut are:

Askeroth - Vocals

Ablaz - Bass

Skoll - Drums

Greif - Guitar

(Photo - Andreas Schieler)