NAD SYLVAN – “The Stolen Child” Video Released

After a successful release of the first single “The Fisherman”, Nad Sylvan has issued the second song “The Stolen Child” off of his new album Spiritus Mundi, to be released on April 9 2021. The album’s lyrics are based on poems by W.B. Yeats.

Nad comments on the new song as follows: “‘The Stolen Child’ is one of W B Yeats’ most popular early poems first published in Irish Monthly in 1896. Like much of his early work, it is based on the myths and legends he heard from local people while growing up in County Sligo. I feel this song is a very captivating take on the lyrical content and will place you in a colorful dreamy landscape which will take you back to your own gullible childhood. Let the fairies come and get you.”

Spiritus Mundi is available as Special Edition CD Digipak (incl. two bonus tracks), 180g Gatefold LP Vinyl Edition (incl. the entire album on CD) and as Digital Download. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“The Second Coming”

“Sailing To Byzantium”

“Cap And Bells”

“The Realists”

“The Stolen Child”

“To An Isle In The Water”

“The Hawk”

“The Witch And The Mermaid”

“The Fisherman”

“You’ve Got To Find A Way” (Bonus Track)

“To A Child Dancing In The Wind” (Bonus Track)

