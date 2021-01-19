NAMM 2021: Kramer Guitars Panel With TRACII GUNS, SNAKE SABO, CHARLIE PARRA & MARK AGNESI; Video

Kramer, the original Made to Rock Hard guitar brand has been setting trends with a legacy of premium, performance-focused instruments since it was first launched in 1976. New for 2021, Kramer debuts the Artist Collection featuring collaborations with Snake Sabo (Baretta), Charlie Parra (Vanguard), and Tracii Guns (Gunstar Voyager). Mark Agnesi sits down with these artists to discuss their passion of Kramer and the development of their own signature models.

“I play the guitars my heroes play, and those guitars are Gibson’s,” says Tracii Guns from L.A. Guns. “As the future has arrived now, I have designed the ultimate metal guitar with Kramer guitars loudly and proudly called the Kramer Gunstar Voyager for my shredding friends. Made To Metal!!!”

“I’m so proud that the Kramer brand has been resurrected by Gibson and humbled by the fact that they’ve allowed me to be a part of it,” says Snake Sabo. “The Snake Baretta started out as a simple idea 35 years ago and played such a big part in our formative years. Now Kramer has kindly released it as a limited edition. I’m so proud and honored to be part of the Gibson and Kramer family. I hope everyone enjoys this guitar as much as I have since it was first made in 1985.”

"I’m so humbled and honored to be part of the Gibson family as their first South American signature artist thanks to the comeback of Kramer,” says Charlie Parra. “This limited-edition Kramer Vanguard honors the classic 80s look and vibe with a twist of modern hardware, 24 fret madness and full access cutaway. I hope guitar players everywhere enjoy this instrument that may look tough, and heavy, but plays really smooth!"