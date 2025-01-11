NAMM 2025 Go-Ahead Uncertain Due To Los Angeles Wildfires; CEO Releases Official Statement - "We Will Continue To Monitor The Situation Daily"

The 2025 NAMM Show is scheduled to take place January 21–25 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. However, due to the wildfires that have decimated parts of Los Angeles, NAMM president and CEO, John Mlynczak, has issued an official statement via the NAMM website. Read it below in full.

"We are closely monitoring the wildfires in Los Angeles and their devastating impact on local communities. During the past few days, our efforts have been focused on reaching out to our members and partners located in the metropolitan Los Angeles area to confirm their safety. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

Anaheim is located 60 miles southeast of the wildfires and is currently unaffected. We are actively working with our partners in Anaheim and the local authorities to ensure we have accurate, up-to-date information. Both Los Angeles International (LAX) and Orange County (John Wayne) airports have remained fully operational.

Based on the latest information, The 2025 NAMM Show will be able to take place as planned from January 21-25 in Anaheim. NAMM will continue to monitor the situation daily as the winds calm down and fires are contained. We will communicate any further information as it’s available leading up to the 2025 show.

We know the road to recovery will be long for the communities affected. NAMM and The NAMM Foundation are committed to supporting the needs of our members and partners in LA through this unprecedented tragedy."

Assuming NAMM 2025 goes ahead as planned, on Saturday, January 25 at 2 PM, HighWire Daze Magazine will be having a special acoustic show at Hall C booth 6745.

Put together by Faithsedge frontman Giancarlo Floridia, who is now one of the primary songwriters over at Frontiers Music srl, co-writing songs for artist like Sweet & Lynch, Lynch Mob, Robin Mcauley, Cleanbreak, Michael Sweet’s Soledriver and more, will also be performing with the HighWire Daze House Band featuring drummer Nolan Richards and bassist Jay Montoya.

The special guest performers for the event are none other than Tod Howarth from Frehleys Comet and Four By Fate, ex-Puddle Of Mudd guitar player Matt Fuller, and Robby Lochner from Jack Russell’s Great White, as well as the Neil Turbin band, featuring original Anthrax singer, Neil Turbin. There will also be an autograph signing session following the performance.