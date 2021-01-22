NANCY WILSON Talks "4 Edward" Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN On Forthcoming Solo Debut - "Sort Of Classically Oriented, And It Goes Into A Rock Thing"

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has been doing press for her forthcoming solo debut. You And Me, revealing one of the tracks is a tribute to Eddie Van Halen. Speaking with Australian Musician, she offered up some details of the instrumental piece, called "4 Edward".

Nancy: "It's kind of a tradition that we have an acoustic instrumental on earlier Heart albums, like 'Silver Wheels' was the intro for 'Crazy On You'. And people love that. A lot of fans on Instagram are playing 'Silver Wheels', and showing and telling how they play 'Silver Wheels'. And interestingly, no two people play it alike. It sounds pretty much the same. I guess it's kind of a novelty thing to have just an acoustic guitar by itself instead of layers of production. So ('4 Edward') is about a minute and a half, and it starts out very sort of classically oriented, and it goes into a rock thing. So the shape is very similar to what I vaguely recall, what he played for me (over the phone on acoustic guitar). I'm really proud of it, and I'm proud of the whole thing."

Ahead of her first-ever solo album, Nancy decided to release her stunning version of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising”, “...because of these troubled times we’re living in,” Nancy says. “‘The Rising’ has been on my mind. I wanted to make something uplifting and aspirational for those of us who are suffering with all this sickness and loss. I hope this song can help lift our spirits.”

Carry On Music recently announced the signing of Nancy Wilson, who is revered as an ingenious guitar player, a gifted lead vocalist, and as an award-winning songwriter. Nancy has co-written a collection of indelible songs that have earned their way into the classic rock canon (“Magic Man”, “Crazy On You”, “Barracuda”, “Straight On”). She has also earned several nominations for her film scoring work.

2020 marks the year that Nancy turned her attention to recording the first solo album of her storied career, and she signed with global label partner Carry On Music.

“There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album,” she explains. “Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music.”

Nancy plays guitar and sings on all the songs on the entire album.

Tom Lipsky, President of Carry On Music, commented “We are proud and excited that Nancy has chosen Carry On Music to bring her first solo body of work to fans around the world. The album is deep, the lyrics inspire, and the music is beautifully crafted. Fans will love this album!”

(Photo - Jeremy Danger)