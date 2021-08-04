NANOWAR OF STEEL Explore The Art Of Tax Fraud In New Animated Lyric Video For "Sulle Aliquote Della Libertà"

Have you ever wondered how to avoid paying taxes while actually getting away with it? Well, you’re in luck! Nanowar Of Steel are here to teach you about the art of tax fraud! Not only is "Sulle Aliquote della Libertà" a joyful and upbeat tune that will make you move right from the start, but it’s also filled with loads of sage advice to prepare you for your next tax fraud experience.

Nanowar Of Steel on the song: "'Sulle Aliquote della Libertà' (AKA On the Tax Rates of Freedom) is a song about Italy's national hobby, tax evasion. It tells the story of two accountants, a story that takes place in Berlusconi's home region in the North on a Pizzica-style kind of music (typical of the southern region of Puglia), to properly pay tribute to a practice that characterizes our peninsula in full. Listen to the song and learn the ancient art of not paying money to the State with Nanowar Of Steel!"

Watch the animated lyric video for "Sulle Aliquote Della Libertà":

"Sulle Aliquote Della Libertà" is featured on the band's new album. Each song on Italian Folk Metal is performed in a distinct style of Italian folk music: Napoli-based sounds of musica neomelodica clash with melodic guitar sweeps on “Scugnizzi of the Land of Fires" and speedy accordions (prominently known from northern Italy‘s mazurka) are layered with dizzying guitar solos on “La Mazurka del Vecchio che Guarda i Cantieri".

Mixed with the band‘s eclectic, comprehensive brand of catchy, comedy-infused metal, Italian Folk Metal is a truly multi-faceted listening experience and a deep dive into the roots of Italy’s folklore! In the process of recording the new album in Rome and Milan during the summer of 2020, Nanowar Of Steel took the Italian-focused theme as an opportunity to gather Italy’s crème de la creme of musicianship: the album features Francesco Paoli from Fleshgod Apocalypse on “L’assedio di Porto Cervo”, Alessandro Conti of Luca Turilli's Rhapsody and Trick Or Treat fame on “La Mazurka del Vecchio che Guarda i Cantieri” and Frozen Crown’s Jade on “Rosario", among others. Italian Folk Metal showcases Nanowar Of Steel’s musical versatility at its best!

Order Italian Folk Metal here.

Italian Folk Metal tracklisting:

"Requiem per Gigi Sabani in Re minore"

"L'Assedio di Porto Cervo"

"La Maledizione di Capitan Findus"

"La Marcia su Piazza Grande"

"La Mazurka del Vecchio che Guarda i Cantieri"

"La Polenta Taragnarock"

"Scugnizzi of the Land of Fires"

"Rosario"

"Il Signore degli Anelli dello Stadio"

"Gabonzo Robot"

"Sulle Aliquote Della Libertà"

"Der Fluch des Kapt’n Iglo"

"El Baile del Viejo que Mira las obras"

"La Polenta Taragnarok” video:

“Gabonzo Robot” video:

"Der Fluch des Käptn Iglo" video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums

(Photo - Marco Dazzi])