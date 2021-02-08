NANOWAR OF STEEL Unveils Emotional New Single "Formia"; Music Video

Italian ex-parody metal outfit Nanowar Of SteelL, formerly known for viral hits such as “Valhallelujah” and “Uranus”, has recently announced its retirement from their multi-faceted, comedic power metal sound, to pursue its newly found love for emotional pop music. Today, they reveal a first taste of what they have been cooking up.

Nanowar Of Steel don’t shy away from reinventing themselves on this stripped down, slow-tempo ballad: With stirring piano chords and tender female guest vocals, “Formia” will get you teared up. Watch the official music video below.

Singer/Bassist Gatto Panceri 666 says about “Formia”: "Just like life itself, emerged from the sea and gradually moved to the earth, we are symbolically from the shores of Formia to the dry land on the Italian peninsula with new life and new music. We are the amphibious species of music: we are metal but pop at the same time. So, unless you are a creationist, join us and enjoy the evolution of Nanowar Of Steel."

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums