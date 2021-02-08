NAPALM DEATH Bassist SHANE EMBURY Releases Sophomore Album From DARK SKY BURIAL; "The Vertical Labyrinth" Music Video Streaming

Napalm Death bassist, Shane Embury, has released the sophomore album from his Dark Sky Burial project. Entitled Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit, the album is available digitally here. and a video for "The Vertical Labyrinth" can be found below.

A message states: "This is the second album in a planned Quadrilogy - the title loosely translates to 'what nourishes me will destroy me'! This can mean, I suppose, many things - but perhaps how well we suffer? A term I recently heard and makes a lot of sense to me right now. 'The Vertical Labyrinth' video was again put together by Chariot Of The Black Moth - I am so happy with the result."

Tracklisting:

"Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit"

"Excarnation"

"Slavery To The One"

"The Vertical Labyrinth"

"Safe Journey To The Underworld (I Will Miss You)"

"Forest Of Pain"

"Darkness Rising"

"Within This Human Wreckage"

"The Vertical Labyrinth" video: