NAPALM DEATH, CROWBAR, FULL OF HELL, BRAT Confirm Dates For Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour 2025
September 22, 2024, 8 minutes ago
There aren't many tours that survive for decades and are still just as interesting as before... like the Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour 2025. This successful and extraordinary tour has been leading Napalm Death throughout the world for over 30 years already. The tour always presents a colourful blend between creative and extreme underground music.
Revolutionary extreme music titans Napalm Death always bring a package of sonically and ethically like-minded acts. This tour has always been a door-opener for new variations and music styles. It has always been, and still is legendary. Also, there is no other metal-crossover tour that has been comparably successful without ever having to change the concept for decades, always presenting new influences and extreme music against all odds, and not adapting at all.
After all, let's not float back in time. Let's talk about the future. The tour with the legendary name Campaign For Musical Destruction 2025, with which the iconic Napalm Death have been touring the world's stages for 30 years, has again put together a great line-up, together with M.A.D. Tourbooking, which includes Napalm Death, Crowbar, Full Of Hell and Brat. If you want to be destroyed by noise and not by music, then you are in the right place!
February
5 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany
6 - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands
7 - Zollhaus Leer - Leer, Germany
8 - Halle Verrière - Meisenthal, France
9 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany
11 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany
12 - Plan B - Malmö, Sweden
13 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, Germany
14 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany
15 - Lowensaal - Nürnberg, Germany
16 - Sasazu Club - Prague, Czech Republic
18 - Progresja - Warszawa, Poland
19 - Collosseum Club - Košice, Slovakia
20 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary
21 - Posthof - Linz, Austria
22 - Hall - Podova, Italy
23 - Backstage - München, Germany
24 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland
26 - Salamanda - Barcelona, Spain
27 - Salle Des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc - Bordeaux, France
28 - La Nef - Angoulême, France
March
1 - Le Forum - Vauréal, France
2 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
4 - Academy - Dublin, Republic of Ireland
5 - SWGC - Glasgow, UK
6 - Newcastle University - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
7 - Electric Brixton - London, UK
8 - O2 Academy - Liverpool, UK
9 - O2 The Institute - Birmingham, UK