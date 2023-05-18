NAPALM DEATH's SHANE EMBURY Launches Pre-Order For "Life?… And Napalm Death" Autobiography; New Video Trailer Streaming

Napalm Death bassist, Shane Embury, has been a major figure in grindcore for more than four decades, and his story is closely tied to the history of that scene.

His upcoming biography, Life?… And Napalm Death, takes the reader on a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places and people who’ve been central to the music and the life. Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of Napalm Death and the development of death metal and grindcore from their beginnings to the present.

The book will be published in October, and Rocket 88 has launched the pre-order for Life?… And Napalm Death.

There are two editions of Life?… And Napalm Death; the Classic hardback and the Signature hardback which is signed by Shane. The cover of the book has been created by long-time Napalm Death collaborator Gary Ronaldson of Bite Radius Designs, who has worked with Shane and the band for almost a decade.

Pre-order your choice of the Classic or Signed edition here. You can choose to have a name printed in the book.

Watch a new trailer below: