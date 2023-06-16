Napalm Records / Napalm Events Enter Area 53 Festival; Final Lineup Includes Headliners HAMMERFALL, KREATOR, FEUERSCHWANZ

The Area 53 Festival is entering its next round, set to become a heavy metal pilgrimage site from July 13 - 15. Napalm Records and Napalm Events are proud to co-host the festival in Leoben, Styria, not far from Napalm Records' home in Eisenerz.

Over 25 top-class acts, including renowned headliners such as Feuerschwanz, Kreator and HammerFall, as well as symphonic metal pirates Visions Of Atlantis, Dutch thrash metal legends Legion Of The Damned, epic power metallers Angus McSix, Italian heavy metal dwarves Wind Rose and Brazilian death metal machine Crypta will be present at this year's edition.

With its extraordinary character, Area 53 is one of the most exciting open air festivals today, and manifests Styria as a heavy metal stronghold. The festival is presented by Rock Hard magazine, Stormbringer and Radio 88.6, among others.

Hannes Kaufmann, Area 53 Festival: "I am already very much looking forward to our festival season and Area 53 again! We could find a powerful partner in Napalm Records, with whom we want to become the new metal capital of Austria together."

Thomas Caser, Napalm Records/Napalm Events: "The Area 53 Festival is to be established on the European festival summer calendar in the long term and we are looking forward to many joint editions. The location with its castle-ruin character in the middle of green Styria will imprint itself in the hearts of visitors and artists!"

Festival and day tickets can be purchased here.

Pictured at top - Oliver Seebacher (Area53), Hannes Kaufmann (Area53), Thomas Caser (Napalm Events/Napalm Records)