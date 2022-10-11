NARCOTIC WASTELAND Release Lyric Video For “The Best Times Have Passed”
October 11, 2022, 48 minutes ago
Currently on a North American tour (dates listed below) supporting legendary German speed metallers Accept, Narcotic Wasteland founded by ex-Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade, is sharing the new lyric video for their latest single "The Best Times Have Passed".
The single was recorded with drummer, engineer, and producer Erik Schultek who is no stranger to the band having recorded drums, engineered and produced their debut album. "The Best Times Have Passed" will be featured on the band's yet-to-be-titled third album due out in 2023 via Megaforce Records to follow 2014’s self-titled and 2017’s Delirium Tremens.
Toler-Wade explains the single: “When I was writing it, I was at another big turning point in my life. I was feeling my own mortality. I was feeling beat down. As with me, I still manage to find good things within it all and pull myself out of it time and time again. I think we can all relate to the fact that that it's not forever and we better make the best of things while we can.”
Inspired mostly by thrash metal and classic heavy metal, Narcotic Wasteland is becoming more thrash and speed and less death metal and getting better at writing material that is meaningful and powerful. They are recommended for fans of Vader, The Crown, and Nile.
In additional news, Narcotic Wasteland is hosting a guitar giveaway during their current North American tour. The band is offering up a signed Jackson JS32T Rhoads - Satin Black Guitar. Details on how to enter can be found here.
Accept with special guest Narcotic Wasteland:
October
11 - Denver, CO - The Venue
13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ballroom
14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater
15 - Westland, MI - The Token
16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Theater
18 - Vineland, NJ - Landis Theater
20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak
21 - Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall *NW only
22 - Brooklyn, NY – Lucky 13 Saloon *NW only
24 - Wallingford, CT – Cherry St. Station *NW only
25 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy
26 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
29 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
