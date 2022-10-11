NARCOTIC WASTELAND Release Lyric Video For “The Best Times Have Passed”

Currently on a North American tour (dates listed below) supporting legendary German speed metallers Accept, Narcotic Wasteland founded by ex-Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade, is sharing the new lyric video for their latest single "The Best Times Have Passed".

The single was recorded with drummer, engineer, and producer Erik Schultek who is no stranger to the band having recorded drums, engineered and produced their debut album. "The Best Times Have Passed" will be featured on the band's yet-to-be-titled third album due out in 2023 via Megaforce Records to follow 2014’s self-titled and 2017’s Delirium Tremens.

Toler-Wade explains the single: “When I was writing it, I was at another big turning point in my life. I was feeling my own mortality. I was feeling beat down. As with me, I still manage to find good things within it all and pull myself out of it time and time again. I think we can all relate to the fact that that it's not forever and we better make the best of things while we can.”

Inspired mostly by thrash metal and classic heavy metal, Narcotic Wasteland is becoming more thrash and speed and less death metal and getting better at writing material that is meaningful and powerful. They are recommended for fans of Vader, The Crown, and Nile.

In additional news, Narcotic Wasteland is hosting a guitar giveaway during their current North American tour. The band is offering up a signed Jackson JS32T Rhoads - Satin Black Guitar. Details on how to enter can be found here.

Accept with special guest Narcotic Wasteland:

October

11 - Denver, CO - The Venue

13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ballroom

14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

15 - Westland, MI - The Token

16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Theater

18 - Vineland, NJ - Landis Theater

20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

21 - Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall *NW only

22 - Brooklyn, NY – Lucky 13 Saloon *NW only

24 - Wallingford, CT – Cherry St. Station *NW only

25 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy

26 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

29 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

(Photo – Kenji Tsunami of Tsunami Films)