NARCOTIC WASTELAND Releases New Single “Barbarian” Ahead Of Summer Dates

Kicking off their 2024 Summer tour dates on May 31 that are in honor of guitarist Dallas Toler Wade's 50th birthday and the 10th anniversary of Narcotic Wasteland's self-titled debut album, the trio is unshackling their latest single "Barbarian" for the masses. The song will be featured on the band's forthcoming third full-length "Digital Cordyceps" out on Megaforce Records in 2024 (release date TBD).

Dallas Toler-Wade comments on the new track:

"‘Barbarian’ is one of my favorite songs I have written so far. The guitar work is thrashy but also has a neo-classical element to it. I love the mid-tempo churning bass drums that is no secret at this point. Lyrically the song is about my personal feelings on how I want to live my life, but also an observation of what is going on in the world right now. I am sure I am not the only one who sees we are living in an oligarchic society. Meaning we are in a society where only a chosen few have most of the political power. This has always disgusted me. I never needed a political leader or organized religion to tell me how to act, what to read or listen to, and who to vote for.

“I think it is all complete self-serving bullshit and I refuse to have any part in it. I am barbaric. I follow no rules but my own. I refuse to participate in a society that is untrustworthy, narcissistic, and completely selfish. So I choose a more nomadic life as far away as possible from all of the madness. I am here to entertain. It is my calling. I hope you enjoy the song!!!!! Thanks to all of the fans for your continued support and inspiration!!! Let's rise above and take our freedom back!!!!!"

Narcotic Wasteland’s unholy crusade of show dates commences on May 31, 2024, in Crockett, CA, and continues its apocalyptic conquest through cities like Portland, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Tampa, and more, culminating in a final siege on July 7, 2024, in Saginaw, MI.

They are joined by special guests Whore of Bethlehem, Ignominious, Filth, and Malignancy (Headlining), who will conjure up nightmares with their savage performances.

From blistering guitar wails to heart-pounding drum onslaughts, every show promises to be an infernal ritual that will leave metalheads possessed by the spirit of pure chaos.

Find tickets and tour info at bandsintown.com.